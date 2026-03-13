Samsung Heavy Industries said Friday it has opened its first research hub in the United States in partnership with San Diego State University, aiming to strengthen technological cooperation and support the revival of the US shipbuilding industry.

The new facility, named the SHI-SDSU Advanced Maritime Center (SSAM Center), was established in San Diego. The opening ceremony was attended by about 60 officials, including Samsung Heavy Industries Chief Operating Officer Lee Wang-keun, SDSU Vice President for Research and Innovation Hala Madanat, and local government and economic development officials.

San Diego is home to General Dynamics NASSCO, the largest shipyard on the US West Coast, making it a strategic location for industry-academia collaboration and workforce development in shipbuilding.

SDSU’s engineering college also has strong research capabilities in areas such as artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, intelligent wireless communications and embedded systems, advanced manufacturing and materials, and sustainable energy technologies.

Samsung Heavy Industries said the SSAM Center will serve as a platform for joint research with SDSU and NASSCO, focusing on areas including AI-based production automation, robotics and eco-friendly shipbuilding technologies.

The center will also work to identify research projects with US universities, government agencies and industry partners, while strengthening local networks to recruit skilled talent.

“This joint research hub marks the starting point for Samsung Heavy Industries to actively pursue the MASGA initiative — "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again" — that we have been preparing for,” Lee said, adding that the center is expected to expand technological cooperation between the Korean and US shipbuilding industries.

SDSU President Adela de la Torre said the partnership would help advance sustainable technologies and create opportunities to train future industry leaders.