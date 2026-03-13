North Korea warned Friday that Japan’s plan to deploy upgraded long-range missiles could sharply worsen regional security and would bring about the "sinking of the Japanese archipelago."

In a commentary carried by the Korean Central News Agency, Pyongyang criticized Tokyo’s reported plan to deploy an extended-range Type 12 surface-to-ship missile at an army base in Kumamoto prefecture, with additional deployments being considered in Shizuoka and Miyazaki.

North Korea said the missile, whose range has been significantly increased and modified to allow launches from land, sea and air, would place surrounding regional waters and neighboring countries within striking distance.

“If this plan becomes reality, Japan will deploy missiles capable of targeting neighboring countries across the entire archipelago,” the commentary said, calling the move a dangerous military scheme.

Pyongyang also questioned Japan’s long-standing policy of maintaining an exclusively defensive military posture, arguing that the development and deployment of long-range strike weapons indicates preparations for future military aggression.

The statement concluded with a warning that Japan could cross a “red line” and bring about the “sinking” of the archipelago if it continues what North Korea described as reckless military actions.