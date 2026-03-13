The 2026 K-Culture Starter Pack is remarkably predictable: K-Pop, K-Drama, and the inevitable, “K-Han.” Mention Korea in any international setting and it is only a matter of time before someone drops the H-word with a knowing nod. It has become the ultimate shibboleth for those to prove they have done the requisite cultural homework. Korea, they will helpfully explain, is powered by this ancient and "untranslatable" melancholy, an endless reservoir of longing that supposedly animates everything from our prestige storytelling to our smartphones.

The trouble is that if you ask ten Koreans to define han, you will get ten conflicting answers and a collective shrug. It has become the Swiss Army Knife of cultural tropes and now elastic enough to "explain" tragedy, success, stoicism and the key shift of a K-Pop ballad. Han is a feeling so broad it encompasses everything, which is just a polite way of saying it means absolutely nothing.

Along the way, I have developed somewhat of an allergy to its use as an intellectual shortcut. It’s evolved into a convenient way to stop thinking while still sounding profound, becoming a catchy narrative device that travels far better than it translates. If han was the story that made sense for the trauma-scarred Korea of fifty years ago, why are we still running it in 2026? K-Han Demon Hunters, anyone?

Korea is hardly unique in this habit. Most nations keep a convenient myth tucked in their back pocket, a tidy emotional thesis statement ready for global export. These are narrative devices designed to compress and package centuries of messy contradiction into a single word that fits neatly in a headline. I eventually realized the problem was not that han existed but rather how we were using it.

Han should be treated as a starting point rather than a final destination. It can frame a conversation, but it mustn’t be allowed to end one. A country that constructs neighborhoods overnight, pivots entire industries in a single decade, and rebrands its global image continuously cannot rely on an emotional thesis forged in a different century. If han once captured the anguish of survival, it now fails to describe the sheer velocity of the current moment. Our cultural vocabulary needs to expand at the same rate as our music playlists. It should be layered, ambitious, occasionally chaotic, but always moving forward.

If the 20th century belonged to the slow burn of han, then 2026 belongs to an energy defined by sheer acceleration. Until a better term presents itself, I am adding a new and less nebulous entry to the lexicon: K-urgency.

If there is a trait that better explains modern Korea than generational melancholy, it is pure, kinetic urgency. Korea does not simply adopt trends; it rushes and forces them into the world with the energy of the Hadron Collider. From a dessert featured in a star’s social media post to being sold in every corner bakery. This relentless tempo — the collective instinct to move fast, decide even faster and amplify loudly — creates a velocity that other countries often mistake for spontaneity. In reality, it is a highly trained reflex. A reflex brought upon as a byproduct of perhaps the most restless modern society, where the speed of life has accelerated to the point of perpetual overlap, where the next obsession arrives so quickly that it is impossible to tell where the old one ended.

On further reflection, perhaps han continues to endure because it functions as narrative negative space. It is that undefined stretch where explanation thins out and interpretation rushes in. People project their own fears, desires and ambitions into that open void, which is why han feels both universal and impossible to pin down. Urgency may describe how Korea moves, but han describes what lingers. Perhaps that is its true value: not as a catch-all explanation for who we are, but as a reminder that no ascent ever fully erases what came before.

In closing, I would be remiss if I did not share my own personal definition of han. If I have one at all, it is this: “Han is the solitary space one endures with unfinished business; ruminating on what has been achieved and, more importantly, what yet remains.”

Now, please, do not get me started on “Jeong."

Thomas Suh is the founder and managing director of Systeme D Entertainment, a media and entertainment company that specializes in content acquisition, management and production for film and television. "Room Tone," the title of Suh's column series, refers to the ambient sound of a space in which filming takes place. Thomas Suh can be reached at tommysuh@me.com — Ed.