Seventeen's Vernon and The8 will form a duo subunit and drop an album in June, according to a local media report on Thursday.

Vernon, one of the 13-member act's rappers, has helped write songs for the group since its debut. Last year, he became a member of The Recording Academy along with Woozi, which earned them votes for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The8, one of Seventeen's performers, released his first solo EP “Stardust” in native China in 2024. Vernon co-wrote the lyrics and melodies for the lead track “Orbit.”

This is the first time either of the pair is joining a subunit, which will be Seventeen's sixth.

In the meantime, Seventeen will be holding an encore show for its world tour “New_” in Incheon next month.