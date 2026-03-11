Lisa Su, the head of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., is expected to visit South Korea next week and meet with local conglomerate executives, industry sources said Wednesday.

The chief executive officer of the US chip giant may arrive in South Korea next Wednesday, in what would be her first trip to the country since taking the position in 2014, the sources said.

During her visit, Su is expected to meet with Choi Soo-yeon, the CEO of the country's largest local portal operator, Naver. A meeting with the head of Samsung Electronics Co., Lee Jae-yong, is also highly likely, the sources said.

The AMD chief's visit comes as the US chipmaker is challenging NVIDIA Corp.'s dominance in the artificial intelligence semiconductors market, securing major partnerships with big tech firms such as OpenAI and Meta Platforms Inc.

Industry watchers expect Su to request Samsung's Lee expand the supply of high bandwidth memory, or HBM, a key component in AI accelerators. Samsung is a longtime HBM supply partner of AMD.

Samsung announced last month it has started mass production of HBM4s, marking the world's first shipment of the advanced chip for AI accelerators.

With Naver, data center businesses may be on the agenda, as the South Korean portal giant seeks to build a "sovereign" AI, and would need a semiconductor supply from the US chip giant, market watchers said. (Yonhap)