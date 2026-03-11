Samsung SDI has issued a clear warning against patent infringement and technology leakage in its prismatic battery technology, an area where it holds longstanding competitive edge over rivals.

During The Battery Conference, a side event of InterBattery 2026 held at Coex in Seoul on Wednesday, Joo Yong-lak, head of the R&D center at Samsung SDI, emphasized that Samsung SDI would not tolerate unauthorized use of its prismatic battery technology. When asked about its competitors’ recent foray into the prismatic battery market, Joo said, “as a technology leader, we are closely monitoring these developments.”

Joo underscored that prismatic technology involves significant know-how across materials, components, design, manufacturing and process engineering, making it challenging for new players to replicate quickly. “We are also exploring ways to further differentiate our prismatic technology by integrating it with advanced materials,” he added.

According to Joo, since filing its first US prismatic patent in 1997, Samsung SDI has acquired more than 1,200 US patents related to prismatic batteries, compared with roughly 600 for Chinese and Japanese rivals and only 30 - 40 for domestic competitors.

Samsung SDI’s warning comes as a surge of competitors accelerating prismatic battery development, raising the risk of patent disputes. The launch of its new “PrismStack” prismatic battery brand at InterBattery 2026 underscores the company’s commitment to defend its technology.

An industry source noted, “Concerns over technology leaks are rising in advanced industries, and Samsung SDI’s public statement reflects a strong commitment to defending its prismatic battery patents.”