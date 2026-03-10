Kangmin of VeriVery will begin his solo career later this month with the physical single “Free Falling,” his agency Jellyfish Entertainment said Tuesday.

He is set to release the album on March 26, about seven years after his debut with VeriVery. Along with four bandmates, he picked up a trophy from a television music chart show for the first time in three years, with “Red (Beggin’),” the main track from the group’s fourth physical single, “Lost and Found.”

Kangmin embarked on a solo fan meet tour afterwards, kicking it off in Seoul in January. He visited Hong Kong and Taipei as well as Osaka and Yokohama in Japan.

He also branched into acting, playing the lead role in the short-form drama series “Jump Boy Live," which started airing last month.