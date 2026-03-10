President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday called on government agencies to continue efforts to evacuate Korean nationals from the Middle East and thanked foreign governments for their support.

Speaking at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Lee said hundreds of South Koreans had safely returned home in recent evacuation operations facilitated by the United Arab Emirates and Qatar amid escalating conflict in the region.

“Early yesterday morning, 203 of our nationals who had been staying in the UAE returned home on a chartered flight. Early this morning, another 322 Koreans safely returned on an emergency flight from Qatar,” Lee said.

“I feel relieved to see the returning nationals and their families greeting each other with bright smiles,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had made significant efforts in organizing the evacuations.

Lee also expressed gratitude to the governments of the UAE and Qatar for their full cooperation in the process.

However, the president noted that many South Koreans remain in the region and urged authorities to continue their efforts until everyone is safely evacuated.

“Many of our citizens are still there,” Lee said. “Relevant ministries should remain vigilant and do their utmost so that every single Korean national can evacuate safely, centering on the joint government rapid response team dispatched to the region.”

Lee also called for preparations for additional evacuation measures, including the possible deployment of more chartered flights and the consideration of using military aircraft if necessary.

He urged authorities to expedite plans for overland evacuation to neighboring safe countries and to pay special attention to the safety of essential personnel who may be required to remain in the region.

“I ask that you carry out evacuation plans thoroughly and swiftly,” Lee said.