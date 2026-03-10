Kia unveiled an upgraded version of its eco-friendly crossover Niro, offering the model exclusively as a hybrid while discontinuing the Niro EV as part of its shift toward dedicated electric vehicles.

The South Korean carmaker said it will begin taking orders for the mildly face-lifted Niro model on Tuesday in South Korea. The refreshed model comes four years after the second-generation Niro was launched in January 2022.

The upgraded Niro is offered in a hybrid version that delivers a combined fuel efficiency of 20.2 kilometers per liter, among the highest in its segment. It is powered by a 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain producing 141 horsepower and 277.0 kilogram-meters of torque.

Kia said the new Niro focuses on strengthening convenience, safety and digital connectivity to improve the overall mobility experience.

Kia first introduced the Niro in March 2016, positioning it as the carmaker’s flagship eco-friendly vehicle.

“When the Niro first appeared, eco-friendly cars still felt unfamiliar and somewhat distant to many people,” said Jung Won-jung, vice president of Kia Corp., at a media preview event on Monday. “The Niro was Kia’s first step toward an electrified future, and it brought the value of sustainability into customers’ everyday life.”

Since its launch, the model has sold more than 1.2 million cumulative sales worldwide, said Jung, establishing itself as one of Kia's flagship electrified vehicles.

Kia also confirmed that the updated Niro will no longer be offered as an EV after the company decided to discontinue the model.

“The Niro EV, which had been produced until the previous model, has been discontinued,” said Jung Yoon-kyung, a senior manager of the marketing team at Kia. “We plan to sell the remaining inventory available.”

She said the move reflects Kia’s broader strategy to focus on its dedicated EV models.

“Kia is strongly focusing on electrification. Starting with the EV3 and continuing through EV9, we have a range of vehicles with strong electrification capabilities and improved product competitiveness,” she said. “In order to concentrate more on those models, we decided to discontinue the (Niro EV).”

Amid concerns about potential overlap between the fully redesigned Seltos, released in January, and the Niro within Kia's subcompact SUV lineup, the carmaker said the two models are designed to complement each other. The Seltos is offered in both gasoline and hybrid options.

“Niro and Seltos are complementary models,” said Jung. “Seltos is positioned toward customers who prefer a more traditional SUV look and bold styling, while Niro targets drivers who prefer relatively lower ride height, higher fuel efficiency and a more refined and sleek design.”

The Niro hybrid starts at 28.85 million won ($19,302) for the base Trendy trim after tax incentives for eco-friendly vehicles. The Prestige trim costs 31.95 million won, while the highest Signature trim comes at 34.6 million won.

The SUV will be available in seven exterior colors, including a new ivory silver, along with three interior color schemes.