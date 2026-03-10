Modern Korean presidential history often reads like a long-running case study in leadership types. Over the decades, the office has been occupied by a variety of figures in style and ambition, yet many shared an implicit premise: The president stands apart from the public, legitimized not so much by higher statesmanship as by extreme ideology, elite credentials, regional identity and ties to wealth and status.

President Lee Jae Myung appears, at least so far, to break with that pattern. He projects a leadership style that feels less like a pure continuation of any one camp but more like a practical mix: the democratic conviction associated with President Roh Moo-hyun, who insisted that political power flows from citizens, combined with the governing pragmatism often credited to President Kim Dae-jung, whose long struggle for democracy eventually translated into policy competence and strategic statecraft. Lee’s politics read as broadly centrist in temperament, while his governing style emphasizes practical approaches and accountability over ideological purity.

For many Koreans, especially moderate conservatives who have not always felt spoken for, this combination can seem not only appealing but somewhat overdue. Lee is not universally embraced and still draws strong reactions. Yet to a growing segment of the public, he offers something rare: administrative competence, transparency, and real respect for citizens as the source of political legitimacy.

Korean political history is crowded with presidents whose authority rested less on public trust than on factional loyalty, elite protection, and closed networks of power. Park Geun-hye rose amid regional favoritism and enduring nostalgia for the strongman legacy of Park Chung-hee. Yoon Suk Yeol, backed by elite interests and opaque unofficial networks, sold himself as a restorer of order but instead reinforced the perception of government as a vehicle for private gain. Moon Jae-in (and his left-wing ally Cho Kuk) became trapped in ideological reflexes and administrative incompetence, leaving them unable to respond to a changing electorate. Lee Myung-bak, for all his pro-business rhetoric, also fell short of the integrity he had promised, as his conduct was widely seen as self-serving.

Against that backdrop, Lee’s presidency can be read as a pivot, or at minimum as an attempt to redefine what “competent democracy” looks like in practice: effective, inclusive, transparent and moderate. His supporters cite clear priorities, not just rhetoric, aimed at people’s everyday struggles, most notably cooling housing prices and strengthening the real economy through jobs, household incomes, support for small businesses and industrial competitiveness. Lee has been more chaebol-friendly than some expected, yet he has not abandoned regulations that protect the common good. His pragmatic diplomacy with China, the United States, Japan and North Korea similarly reflects a transactional approach that favors tangible results over ideology and partisan posturing.

This shift has implications beyond politics, extending into education and civic culture. It raises a question that schools, universities and public institutions cannot avoid: What kind of leadership should a democracy seek to cultivate? The emerging phrase “New Lee Jae Myung” is revealing in this regard. It does not simply describe loyal supporters. It suggests a broader coalition that includes citizens who once doubted or even rejected him but are now, cautiously, willing to appreciate him as president. In that sense, “New Lee Jae Myung” signifies a politics that aims to transcend left-right divides, regional tribalism and special-interest influence, restoring a basic democratic ethic of accountability and public-centered policy.

Everyday citizens, those without elite networks, prestigious school ties or inherited wealth, may see in Lee a president who does not derive authority from those conventional sources. His ascent, then, is not a rejection of Korea’s political history so much as a reworking of its lessons: that ideals matter, but execution matters too; that reform requires both moral direction and administrative skill; and that inclusion is not a soundbite, but a governing discipline.

On a personal level, I have little in common with Lee. I am not part of his advisory networks, nor am I driven by fear or fascination with his power. If I feel hopeful, it is not because I expect perfection from his government, but because I see signs, however incomplete, of integrity, competence and a genuine commitment to public service that can be tested in the open.

At this moment, as Korea again searches for a workable civic identity, I find myself saying, “I, too, am New Lee Jae Myung.” Not as a declaration of tribal belonging, but as a preference for a healthier democratic habit — one that draws strength from pluralism, respects merit and keeps the people, in the most practical sense, at the center of government. If that habit takes root, we may yet honor our past without being trapped by it, and answer the quiet, persistent hope that many Koreans share for a better society.

Lim Woong

Lim Woong is a professor at the Graduate School of Education at Yonsei University in Seoul. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.