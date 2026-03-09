Samsung SDI said Monday it will showcase next-generation batteries designed for humanoid robots and AI data centers at InterBattery 2026 this week in Seoul.

Under the theme “AI Thinks, Battery Enables,” the company will debut a pouch-type all-solid-state battery sample developed for physical AI applications such as humanoid robots.

The battery is designed to deliver high energy density, strong power output and enhanced safety in a compact form factor. It addresses the tight installation space typically available inside robots — often limited to the chest compartment — while enabling rapid responses to sudden power peaks during movement.

Samsung SDI has mainly focused on prismatic all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, but is expanding its form factor portfolio to support a wider range of applications including robotics, aviation systems and next-generation wearable devices. The company aims to begin mass production of its all-solid-state batteries in the second half of next year.

The company will also present battery solutions for AI data center infrastructure, including the U8A1 battery for uninterruptible power supply systems, which provide backup electricity to keep facilities running during outages.

The battery uses a prismatic form factor and lithium manganese oxide cathode to deliver high output and improved safety. It also increases space efficiency by 33 percent compared with conventional products, allowing data centers to operate more efficiently with fewer battery units.

For battery backup units installed inside servers, Samsung SDI will unveil a high-power cylindrical battery designed to prevent data loss during power interruptions. Built with high-nickel NCA cathode materials, the battery enables rapid response to power fluctuations and extends standby time during outages.

In addition, the company will showcase its full lineup of Samsung Battery Box energy storage system solutions, along with Samsung Battery Intelligence, an AI-powered software platform that analyzes battery health and predicts potential abnormalities using machine learning trained on operational data from more than 1,400 energy storage sites worldwide.

Samsung SDI will also introduce a next-generation prismatic battery with an energy density of 700 watt-hours per liter, among the highest in the industry, capable of enabling up to 800 kilometers of driving range on a single charge for electric vehicles.