Samsung SDI said Monday it wouldpresent high-power battery products and technologies targeting the artificial intelligence era at InterBattery 2026, South Korea’s largest battery industry exhibition.

The battery-maker will display its latest technology under the theme “AI thinks, Battery enables,” at the exhibition set to open March 11-13 at Coex in southern Seoul.

The central focus of Samsung SDI’s exhibition will be ultrahigh-power battery solutions for data centers, a key part of the infrastructure needed for artificial intelligence.

The company plans to display its uninterruptible power supply, the U8A1, which uses a prismatic form factor with lithium manganese oxide to deliver both high output and safety.

The company will also debut a new battery backup unit, or BBU, solution, for the first time at the exhibition, featuring its latest design technology and high-power, high-capacity cylindrical cells. The BBU connects directly to servers to respond instantly to demand surges and secure additional time for data storage during outages.

Samsung SDI will also showcase the full lineup of its Samsung Battery Box, an integrated battery solution for energy storage systems.

“The AI industry, which relies on high‑performance servers operating around the clock, requires high levels of power, making stable and environmentally sustainable energy management essential," a company official said.

"ESS will become a key power infrastructure, providing immediate support during emergencies such as power outages.”

In addition, the company will present its all-solid-state battery technology and related applications. The company plans to mass produce solid-state batteries in the second half of next year and plans to deploy them in humanoid robots and industrial robots.