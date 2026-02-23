Samsung SDI said Monday it has achieved a technological breakthrough that significantly improves the performance of lithium-metal batteries, a next-generation technology long constrained by challenges concerning safety and life span.

Through joint research with Columbia University, Samsung SDI’s R&D Center developed a new electrolyte formulation that enhances both rechargeability and safety — two key barriers to commercializing lithium-metal batteries.

Lithium-metal batteries offer energy density about 1.6 times higher than conventional nickel-cobalt-manganese batteries, making them promising for emerging applications such as advanced wearables and other compact high-performance devices. However, their practical use has been limited by their short life, typically lasting only several dozen charge-discharge cycles.

To overcome this limitation, the research team introduced a fluorine-based gel polymer electrolyte that forms a stable protective layer on the anode surface. This stabilizes the battery interface and suppresses dendrite growth — needlelike crystalline formations that emerge during charging and can reduce lifespan or trigger safety risks.

By effectively controlling dendrite formation, the technology extends battery durability while improving operational safety.

Industry experts say the findings could represent a meaningful step toward commercializing lithium-metal batteries, potentially reshaping the landscape of high-energy-density storage.

The study was published on Wednesday in Joule, a global energy journal launched by Cell Press in 2017.

The paper was co-authored by Lee Seung-woo, vice president at Samsung SDI’s R&D Center; Woo Hyun-sik, principal researcher; Kim Yong-seok, head of SDI R&D America; Yang Li and Yuanyuan Ma of SDI R&D America; and professor Yuan Yang of Columbia University.

Joo Yong-lak, executive vice president and head of Samsung SDI’s R&D Center, said the publication is significant as it provides academic validation for a technology addressing safety concerns that have long hindered lithium-metal battery commercialization.

“We will continue accelerating next-generation battery development through our global research network,” he said.