Samsung SDI said Monday that it has partnered with state-run Korea East-West Power to jointly pursue global energy storage systems and renewable energy projects.

The signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding on global energy power generation projects was held on Friday at StarPlus Energy — a battery joint venture facility between Samsung SDI and Stellantis — in Kokomo, Indiana. Attendees included Kim Heon-joon, executive vice president of Samsung SDI Americas; Kim Yun-jae, executive vice president of StarPlus Energy; Kwon Myung-ho, Korea East-West Power CEO; and other executives.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly develop and invest in domestic and overseas energy generation projects, including ESS, while also collaborating on new business models such as renewable energy-linked solutions and power grid stabilization initiatives.

They also plan to deepen cooperation across the broader energy sector, starting with the rollout of management service provider projects at Samsung SDI’s Ulsan battery facility, and to proactively respond to changes in the global supply chain.

Samsung SDI offers a broad range of ESS products, from battery cells and modules for auxiliary power applications — uninterruptible power supplies and battery backup units — to its utility-scale Samsung Battery Box ESS solution.

As the only non-Chinese prismatic battery maker, Samsung SDI is recognized for its high energy density, durability and advanced safety technologies, and has recently secured large-scale ESS supply contracts with major US energy companies.

Korea East-West Power has extensive experience in overseas power projects across the US, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia. It has expanded business models combining power generation infrastructure with energy solutions, including Korea’s first deployment of an ESS project directly integrated with a power plant, as well as MSP center operations.

“Through our cooperation with Korea East-West Power, a major public power generation company, we expect to further strengthen our global competitiveness in ESS and renewable energy,” stated Kim Heon-joon. “Samsung SDI will continue to solidify its position as a leading energy solutions provider.”