Samsung SDI will unveil an AI-based battery safety solution for energy storage systems at InterBattery 2026, the company announced Sunday.

Samsung Battery Intelligence uses artificial intelligence to diagnose the overall health of batteries, including their condition and potential anomalies, allowing operators to detect and predict safety risks in advance.

Drawing on operational data from more than 1,400 ESS deployment sites worldwide, the system learns from large datasets accumulated over time. Proprietary algorithms are then applied to analyze key indicators such as fluctuations in power output as well as variations in battery aging rates, a major factor affecting battery lifespan.

Beyond basic data analysis, one of SBI’s key features is its ability to quantitatively evaluate battery performance during operation using its own diagnostic indicators.

Samsung SDI said the system will help ESS customers prevent potential accidents such as battery fires while reducing operating, maintenance and repair costs through more optimized battery management.

As global safety standards for energy storage systems tighten, Samsung SDI plans to integrate SBI with its flagship hardware safety technologies — Enhanced Direct Injection and No Thermal Propagation — to strengthen overall ESS battery safety management.

The company will first apply the SBI solution to the Samsung Battery Box 1.5. The utility-scale ESS product is scheduled for deployment in October as part of a Korean government ESS project.

Samsung SDI said it plans to gradually expand the technology across the entire SBB product lineup, while also supporting its application to ESS systems already in operation.

“With these differentiated technologies, we aim to provide the safest and most cost-effective energy solutions to our customers and lead the global ESS battery market,” a Samsung SDI official said.