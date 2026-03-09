Irene of Red Velvet is poised to drop her first solo full-length album on March 30, SM Entertainment announced Monday.

The album will be titled “Biggest Fan” and consist of 10 tracks, including the title track. As the name of the album and lead single suggest, she portrays how she has matured into her own biggest fan through the support of her fans.

The LP rolls out more than a year after her first solo endeavor, EP “Like A Flower.” the eight-track set sold over 250,000 copies in one day and topped iTunes albums charts in 23 regions, as well as a series of album sales charts at home and abroad.

Separately, all five bandmates of Red Velvet gathered at Wendy’s solo show last week for the first time in over a year, following their fan concert tour that marked the quintet’s 10-year anniversary.