By the Korean Food Promotion Institute

Naturally sweet and velvety, hobak-juk is a comforting Korean porridge traditionally enjoyed as a nourishing meal or gentle dessert. Made with danhobak (sweet pumpkin) and glutinous rice, it offers a delicate balance of earthy sweetness and subtle salinity. Its golden color and smooth texture make it especially popular in autumn and winter, when warm, soothing dishes are most welcome. Optional additions such as red beans, chestnuts or corn lend extra body and seasonal character, while a splash of milk can turn it into a lighter, creamier soup.

Ingredients

1 kilogram danhobak (kabocha squash or acorn squash)

1/2 cup glutinous rice flour or 2 tablespoons starch

5 cups water

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

Preparation

Halve the pumpkin. Remove the seeds and put the halves face down on a work surface. Peel the outer skin and slice the pumpkin into 1-cm thick pieces.

In a small bowl, add glutinous rice flour and 1 cup of cold water. Stir well.

Cooking

In a pot, put the sliced pumpkin and 5 cups of water. Bring to a boil over medium heat, covered, for 20 minutes.

Once softened, roughly mash the pumpkin in the pot.

While simmering the mashed pumpkin, add the glutinous rice flour and water mixture and stir well with a wooden spoon.

Keep stirring until well combined to prevent lumps from forming. Add salt and sugar according to your taste. Simmer for 10 more minutes until it begins to thicken. Serve immediately.

Tip

Using danhobak (sweet pumpkin) instead of aged pumpkin gives the soup a beautiful color and sweeter flavor. Red beans, beans, corn and chestnuts may also be boiled and added. Pumpkin can be finely pulped using a hand mixer. To enjoy a thinner pumpkin soup, add water or milk.

Serves 4.