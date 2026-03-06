By the Korean Food Promotion Institute

Also known as yakbap (medicinal rice), yaksik is a traditional Korean sweet rice dish closely associated with jeongwol daeboreum, the first full moon of the lunar new year. Its glossy brown color comes from caramelized sugar and soy sauce, while chestnuts, jujubes and pine nuts add texture and symbolize prosperity and health. The recipe involves two rounds of steaming and a resting period for the flavors to develop, so plan preparation time accordingly. The finished rice keeps well refrigerated for several days and can be lightly reheated by steaming to restore its soft, chewy texture.

Ingredients

800 grams glutinous rice

10 chestnuts

15 jujubes

2 tablespoons pine nuts

1 cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons sesame oil

3 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons caramel sauce

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

Caramel sauce

6 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons water

3 tablespoons boiling water

1 tablespoon corn syrup

Preparation

Rinse the glutinous rice till clear and soak for 2 hours. Drain and discard liquid. Spread wet cheesecloth on the bottom of the steamer and steam for 1 hour until the rice is soft.

The caramel sauce is made by adding sugar and water to a saucepan and bringing it to a boil. When it bubbles up and starts to brown on the sides of the pan, reduce the heat to low. Once the sauce turns dark brown, turn off the heat. Add the boiling water and corn syrup to the sauce and mix well.

Peel the chestnuts and cut into 4 to 6 bite-sized pieces. Remove the seeds from the jujubes and cut into 3 to 4 small pieces. Remove the pine nut tips.

Cooking

Place the cooked rice in a large bowl while it is still hot. Add brown sugar and mix well. Add sesame oil, soy sauce, caramel sauce and cinnamon powder and mix until incorporated. Mix in the jujubes, chestnuts and pine nuts, and let the mixture absorb the flavor for 2 hours at room temperature.

Spread wet cheesecloth on the bottom of the steamer and steam the mixture for 40 minutes. Place the yaksik in the plate and let it cool. Cut into bite-sized pieces and serve.

Fun fact

Yaksik dates back to the ancestral rites for the crow of the Silla King So-ji.

Serves 4.