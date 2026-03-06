A man in his 30s has been indicted with physical detention for abducting and sexually harassing two 14-year-old girls last year, leaving the victims on a mountain in the middle of the night.

The Uiijeongbu District Prosecutors accused the suspect and two accomplices of abduction of a minor and violating the Child Welfare Act. The two accomplices, one in his 20s and the other a teen, were indicted without arrest.

The three met the victims online and suggested they visit an abandoned house, going to the mountain Soyosan in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province, in the wee hours of Oct. 27, 2025. They allegedly took the victims deep into the mountainous area and left them there.

It was found that they had filmed the process as they fled the scene.

Prosecutors took over the case on Feb. 10. While officials conducted forensic analysis of the suspects' phones, they found the suspects had apparently committed similar crimes in the past.