BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Solutions (VTS), a member of Viettel Group and Aduna Global today announced a framework agreement for Network API service at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona.

The agreement establishes a framework for Viettel Solutions to collaborate with Aduna on the roadmap for the potential implementation of network APIs, enabling enterprises and developers gain simplified access to advanced network capabilities across multiple markets through a consistent and scalable model. These APIs are being developed under the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, aligned with CAMARA standards as well as intended for use cases including transaction security, fraud detection, and digital identity enablement, while strictly adhering to Vietnam's data protection and cybersecurity laws.

Mr. Nguyen Dang Trien, Deputy CEO, Viettel Solutions, said:

"This is an important step in strengthening our capabilities to deliver trusted digital services to enterprises, partners and to enhance customer experience across our global footprint."

Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna, said:

"Viettel's scale and international presence make them a significant addition to our growing ecosystem. Together, we are advancing the GSMA Open Gateway vision and enabling operators worldwide to leverage network APIs in a secure and interoperable way."

The signing ceremony took place during MWC 2026 in Barcelona, with duly authorized representatives of both organizations formally executing the agreement.

About Viettel Solutions

Viettel Business Solutions Corporation, a member of Viettel Group, is the pioneer in driving national digital transformation. With the mission of supporting governments, enterprises and communities in applying digital technologies for greater efficiency and human well-being, we deliver comprehensive ICT solutions backed by over a decade of experience across key sectors. Leveraging strong infrastructure, financial capacity mastering core Industry 4.0 technologies such as Big Data, AI, IoT, Cloud and Blockchain, Viettel Solutions partners with leading global and local technology providers to build a connected, data-driven and customer-centric digital society for organizations, businesses and citizens. Learn more at: https://solutions.viettel.vn/en.

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth. To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.

