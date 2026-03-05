Kolmar Korea said Thursday it has introduced the country’s first automated system for antimicrobial effectiveness testing in cosmetics as demand for product safety verification rises amid K-beauty’s global expansion. The robot-based preservative efficacy testing system, used to assess whether cosmetics remain protected from microorganisms such as bacteria and mold, has increased processing speed by about 2.5 times compared with manual operations. Facing a need for faster, more precise safety testing, the company plans to expand robotics and artificial intelligence across the process to build a physical AI research environment combining robotics and machine learning. (Kolmar Korea)