Police said Thursday it will send personnel to Oman and Dubai this week to help South Korean nationals leave the Middle East as the US-Israeli war on Iran has broadened.

The National Police Agency said it will dispatch three officers to each of the two Gulf region hubs early Friday to help those stranded return home as the conflict between US-Israeli forces against Iran has widened to affect neighboring countries.

The move comes after the government held an interagency meeting Wednesday on response measures to the Middle East situation, such as possibly sending chartered planes or military aircraft to bring back its nationals.

A senior foreign ministry official said Monday that about 17,000 South Korean nationals remain in about 10 Middle Eastern countries involved in the conflict, a figure that does not include short-term travelers. (Yonhap)