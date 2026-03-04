Tomorrow X Together will release its eighth EP, “7th Year: When the Wind Stopped for a Moment in the Thornbush,” on April 13, marking its first comeback since contract renewal.

The group first made the announcement at its "Moa Con" fan concert on Sunday, and released album details Monday through the Weverse fan platform. On Wednesday, it added that it will hold a comeback showcase at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium at 8 p.m. on the day of the album’s release.

At the showcase, the quintet will unveil the performance of the main track for the first time and share behind-the-scenes stories from the album’s production. The event will also be livestreamed, allowing global Moa, the group's fan club, to join the celebration.

As TXT’s first comeback following its contract renewal, the release is expected to carry special meaning for both the members and fans.

A recently unveiled trailer drew attention with its stark contrast between black-and-white visuals and fluorescent-pink thorn imagery, along with symbolic silhouettes covered in thorns. The members’ narration of lines from “Thorn Tree” has sparked varied interpretations, further heightening anticipation.

The EP will drop at 6 p.m. on April 13.