S.Coups and Mingyu of Seventeen notched No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking as a subunit, said agency Pledis Entertainment citing the latest chart.

The duo’s first EP “Hype Vibes” returned to the top of the chart after five months, possibly gaining momentum from the success of its ongoing tour “Double Up — Live Party.”

The mini album rolled out in September last year and landed atop the daily chart, spending three days at No. 1, before scoring chart-topping debut on its Weekly and Weekly Combined Rankings. The six-track set sold over 880,000 copies in the first week, a record for a K-pop subunit.

The pair is set to go live throughout this month: in Singapore, Bangkok and Bulacan, Philippines for Seventeen’s tour “New_” and in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.