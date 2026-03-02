진행자: 홍유, Chelsea Proctor

BTS' big comeback show puts some wedding plans on edge

기사요약: 3월 광화문광장에서 열릴 BTS 무료 컴백 공연에 최대 26만 명이 몰릴 것으로 예상되면서, 당일 인근에서 결혼식을 앞둔 예비부부들의 볼멘소리가 커지고 있다.

[1] Fans around the world are counting down to March 21, when K-pop supergroup BTS is set to take over Gwanghwamun Square for its long-awaited comeback show.

For some couples planning to marry in central Seoul that same day, however, the global event is a source of anxiety. With little over a month left, some said they even considered significant changes to their wedding plans, including moving the date or venue.

anxiety: 불안, 걱정, 근심

significant: 중대한, 상당한, 중요한

[2] Song, who is scheduled to hold her ceremony at a wedding hall near Seodaemun Station — just one subway stop from Gwanghwamun Square — said Wednesday that she recently considered doing exactly that.

“Traffic around Gwanghwamun is always chaotic on weekends due to rallies. I already felt bad about that. And now there’s a BTS concert? I honestly don’t know why this has to happen on my wedding day,” she told The Korea Herald.

chaotic: 혼란스러운, 무질서한

due to: ~ 때문에, ~로 인하여

[3] Since wedding venues are typically booked six months to a year in advance, news of the concert, first reported in mid-January, has left couples like Song caught off guard.

typically: 일반적으로, 보통

catch (someone) off guard: ~의 허를 찌르다. (기대하지 않았던 일로) 깜짝 놀라게 하다

[4] Some anxious couples are even discussing the possibility of seeking compensation for disruptions they say the BTS concert could cause, arguing that the scale of the event goes beyond what consumers could reasonably foresee or prepare for.

compensation: 보상, 배상

disruption: 방해, 차질, 혼란을 초래하는 상황

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10677822

