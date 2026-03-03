Four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, live images of shattered cities, displaced families and exhausted civilians have filled global media. Yet alongside tragedy and destruction, the world has witnessed something profoundly powerful: the extraordinary resilience of the Ukrainian people.

Before the invasion, Ukraine’s population stood at roughly 42 million. Today, millions have been displaced, communities uprooted and civilian infrastructure devastated, resulting in casualties in the tens of thousands. Behind every statistic are stories of children forced into shelters, families separated by borders and elderly citizens enduring repeated blackouts. Civilians, especially women, children and the vulnerable, should never become targets of war. Such acts violate the fundamental principles of human dignity.

For Koreans, this tragedy is not abstract geopolitics. The aftermath of the Korean War (1950-1953) was catastrophic. Millions were killed or displaced, including members of my own family. Seoul was reduced to rubble, and the entire country's infrastructure was destroyed. During ceasefire negotiations, Korea was not the principal decision-maker. Korea's destiny was shaped by great-power rivalry. Korea paid a profound price, and the peninsula remains technically at war under an armistice agreement. History teaches that national solidarity carries weight only when a nation possesses the strength and resolve to defend its people and sovereignty. Ukraine’s geopolitical reality is not someone else’s story. It reflects challenges that remain deeply relevant to Korea, especially amid engagement with North Korea.

In 1953, Korea’s GDP per capita was about $67, among the lowest in the world. Yet Korea did not surrender to despair. Through disciplined national rebuilding, institutional reform and sustained international partnership, Korea transformed itself into the world’s 10th-largest economy, with per capita income exceeding $36,000 today. The resilience of the Korean people was the main driving force, as is that of the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine’s situation, while tragic, rests on a stronger economic foundation than Korea had in the 1950s. In 2021, according to the World Bank, Ukraine’s GDP per capita was $4,874. It was already a middle-income country with significant industrial capacity, fertile agricultural land and abundant natural resources. With a carefully designed and well-governed rebuilding strategy, Ukraine possesses the structural capacity not only to recover but to modernize and reposition itself within Europe’s economic architecture.

The most recent Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment, released in February by the World Bank and partner institutions, estimates reconstruction needs of more than $588 billion over the next decade. Housing, transport infrastructure, industrial facilities and agricultural systems are among the hardest-hit sectors. Korean industry has experience and technological capacity to contribute to the development of smart cities, energy systems, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure. Reconstruction is not simply about rebuilding what was destroyed; it is about building stronger and more resilient systems for the future.

Geopolitically, Ukraine occupies a critical position between the European Union and Russia and has long functioned as a strategic buffer and logistics corridor. Its integration into the European economic framework will significantly influence regional stability. Since the outbreak of the war, many peace-loving nations committed to international peace and stability, including Korea, have provided substantial humanitarian and financial resources. The resilience of the Ukrainian people has been the driving force behind that global mobilization. For Ukrainian policymakers, strengthening transparent and accountable governance systems will be essential to sustaining donor confidence and long-term reconstruction financing.

Where does Korea stand?

Since the outbreak of the war, Korea has tried to mobilize to support Ukraine. In 2023, President Yoon visited Kyiv and announced a multiyear support framework including grants, concessional loans and expanded economic cooperation commitments. Korean institutions initiated feasibility studies in infrastructure, energy and industrial recovery. However, subsequent domestic political changes and isolated controversies slowed momentum and prompted caution.

Yet Korea cannot simply observe from the sidelines. Our own history imposes both strategic interest and moral responsibility.

First, the government should conduct a comprehensive review of all pending pledges and commitments to Ukraine, including long-term development loans from Korea Eximbank and KOICA grant programs. Commitments made by one administration are not personal promises. They represent nation-to-nation engagement. Even if political constraints limit direct war-related assistance, long-term reconstruction and institutional cooperation remain viable and necessary.

Second, the government should establish a dedicated coordination mechanism to provide clear policy direction for industry participation. This includes streamlining travel permit procedures, strengthening export incentives, trade insurance, and building structured cooperation frameworks with other governments and international organizations. Strong multilateral partnerships reduce operational uncertainty and enhance Korea’s credibility as a reliable partner.

Third, Korea should expand capacity-building programs for Ukrainian officials, engineers, students and technicians through initiatives such as the Knowledge Sharing Program. Developing institutional cooperation and technical training can create sustainable partnerships. With careful planning, Ukraine could evolve into a manufacturing and logistics hub connected to European markets, creating long-term strategic alignment with Korea.

Finally, Korea should diversify its agricultural supply chains by increasing imports of Ukrainian grain, processed foods, animal feed, and selected raw materials. As one of the world’s major grain producers, Ukraine has strong potential to supply high-quality products competitively. Allocating a portion of procurement budgets to Ukrainian goods would provide immediate economic support while demonstrating tangible solidarity.

Korea was rebuilt with the support and sacrifice of other nations and with assistance from institutions such as the World Bank. That history carries moral weight. Supporting Ukraine reflects shared experience and responsible global citizenship. It is time for Korea to play a more active and structured role in Ukraine’s future reconstruction.

The people of Ukraine are not alone. Across Korea and around the world, many stand in solidarity, hoping for peace, stability and the preservation of human dignity.

Man-Ki Kim

Man-Ki Kim is a professor at the KAIST Graduate School of Future Strategy, specializing in global public procurement, defense acquisition innovation and global strategic trends. He also serves as a senior adviser at Yulchon. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.