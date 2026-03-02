KT said Monday it will showcase its artificial intelligence transformation achievements at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, highlighting its expansion into public and enterprise sectors.

In the public sector, the company will present pilot results of a trial-supported AI platform being developed with the Supreme Court at the MWC, which runs from Monday to Thursday. The platform is designed to improve judicial efficiency by applying AI to tasks such as case search, issue analysis and document drafting.

A key feature is an intelligent legal information search service that combines a vector database with large-scale retrieval-augmentated generation technology, enabling precise case-based queries and similarity analysis.

In education, KT will introduce Hi-Learning, an AI-powered teaching and learning platform that analyzes student performance through Experience API data and provides personalized feedback using its AI-based diagnostic function.

For enterprise customers, the company will unveil Agent Fabric, an AI framework designed to go beyond traditional generative AI functions. The system brings together multiple AI technologies and autonomous agents into an interconnected architecture that operates across core business functions, aiming to overcome major AX challenges, such as integration complexity, data governance, context continuity and operational reliability.

Agent Fabric is built on five layers — the experience layer, intelligence layer, context layer, execution layer and governance layer — and separates its control and runtime plane to enhance data security while allowing flexible expansion of AI models and services.

At its exhibition booth, KT will demonstrate real-world enterprise applications of Agent Fabric, including an agent orchestration system in which multiple specialized AI agents collaborate to handle complex workflows. The company will also present its K-RAI Assessment tool, which evaluates AI risks across 11 categories.