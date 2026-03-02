LG Energy Solution said Monday it would showcase next-generation battery technologies spanning electric vehicles, energy storage systems and robotics at InterBattery 2026, the nation’s largest battery industry exhibition, to be held from Mar. 11-13 at Coex in Seoul.

A key highlight is the debut of its lithium manganese-rich battery, aimed at improving the balance between cost competitiveness and performance. The company will also share development updates on next-generation technologies, including all-solid-state batteries.

Under the theme "Original Innovator, Creating the Future of Energy," the exhibition space will be organized into five zones — Hero, Energy Infrastructure, Mobility, Robotics & Drones and Future Technology — reflecting the company’s strategy to expand batteries beyond traditional EV applications.

The Energy Infrastructure zone will showcase solutions addressing surging electricity demand driven by the rapid growth of AI and renewable energy. Displays will include battery systems for grid, commercial and industrial applications, and data centers, along with the company’s Energy-as-a-Service business model.

The mobility section will highlight next-generation EV batteries and AI-based diagnostic technologies. The Robotics & Drones area will demonstrate real-world applications, such as LG Electronics’ home robot LG Cloid, Bear Robotics’ autonomous Carti100, blood delivery drones and cube satellites.

Meanwhile, the Future Technology zone will outline the company’s global R&D roadmap, featuring next-generation chemistries such as all-solid-state, lithium metal, bipolar and sodium batteries, as part of its long-term vision for sustainable energy.

“This exhibition will demonstrate LG Energy Solution’s role as a core energy provider powering the world behind the scenes,” LG Energy Solution said. “Visitors will be able to see the future of innovative technologies leading next-generation industries, from AI infrastructure to robotics.”