LG Energy Solution said Tuesday that strengthening its patent portfolio and sustaining research and development investment are key to weathering the global battery market slowdown and securing long-term technological leadership.

“A fierce global race is underway to secure technology leadership,” said Lee Han-sun, executive vice president at LG Energy Solution. “The decisive weapon in that race is premium patents, and we have built a strong competitive position in this area.”

The company defines “premium patents” as high-quality intellectual property that offers both technological sophistication and broad legal protection. As of October, LG Energy Solution held about 86,000 battery-related patents worldwide, the result of more than three decades of secondary battery research.

The strength of that portfolio has translated into courtroom wins. The company recently prevailed in a patent infringement lawsuit over battery structures against a Chinese rival. According to patent management firm Tulip Innovation, the ruling marked LG Energy Solution’s third legal victory involving the same competitor.

Alongside legal defenses, the company is ramping up R&D spending to reinforce its edge. In the third quarter of 2025, research and development outlays reached a record 997.6 billion won ($728 million), equivalent to 5.6 percent of revenue.

On the product front, LG Energy Solution plans to expand its lineup by applying its cell-to-pack technology to automotive lithium iron phosphate batteries for the first time, with deliveries set to begin this year. The CTP design eliminates the conventional module stage used in pouch-type batteries, improving energy density, cost efficiency and safety.

The company is also advancing lithium-manganese-rich batteries as part of its next-generation portfolio, targeting commercialization by 2028 through a joint development program with General Motors. LMR batteries increase manganese content while reducing reliance on nickel and cobalt, helping lower material costs and supply risks.

In parallel, LG Energy Solution has filed about 450 patents related to dry electrode manufacturing technology, a process aimed at improving production efficiency and performance.

“We have secured core patents across the entire battery value chain, from materials and electrode design to manufacturing processes,” a company official said. “Building on our premium patents and continuous technological development, we aim to strengthen mass-production capabilities and broaden our next-generation product portfolio.”