LG Energy Solution said Friday that its Canadian manufacturing subsidiary NextStar Energy has produced its millionth battery cell, reaching the milestone just three months after beginning full-scale operations.

Located in Windsor, Ontario, NextStar Energy produces lithium iron phosphate battery cells for energy storage systems. The company, which began commercial production in November, credits the speed at which it reached 1 million cells to its efforts to stabilize production yield and access to LG Energy Solution’s global manufacturing expertise, according to the South Korean battery maker.

“The success of our production ramp-up belongs to our employees,” said Brett Hillock, Chief Operating Officer of NextStar Energy. “Our team continues to raise the bar, and this achievement is a direct reflection of their discipline, technical expertise and unwavering commitment. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

The company added that each battery cell was produced through highly specialized processes, advanced automation and multi-state quality verification to ensure performance and reliability standards are met.

LG Energy Solution plans to more than double output this year as demand for ESS batteries in North America continues to grow.

NextStar Energy, which was established in 2022 as a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and automaker Stellantis, recently announced a major ownership shift. Last week, LG Energy Solution said it would take full control of NextStar by acquiring Stellantis’ 49 percent stake for $100.

The company said it made the acquisition to respond faster to market changes and strengthen its position in the fast-growing North American ESS sector.

Going forward, the company expects the Windsor facility to develop into a major production hub for batteries used in both electric vehicles and ESS across North America.