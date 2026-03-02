A government-run research institute has found that gender discrimination remains a major factor undermining young women’s health, suggesting unequal social practices continue to place young women at risk of mental suffering and other adverse living conditions affecting health.

The findings were released in February by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, which surveyed 1,000 people aged 19 to 34 nationwide between May 21 and June 11, including 520 men and 480 women.

The study examined 11 social factors affecting health, including social isolation, excessive competition, and discrimination based on economic status, region of origin, and academic background, through surveys and interviews.

Among female respondents, 42 percent said they had directly experienced gender discrimination, ranking it as the most commonly reported issue. Excessive competition followed at 38.3 percent, while age discrimination accounted for 33.1 percent.

Male respondents, by contrast, identified excessive competition, discrimination based on economic status, and academic background as the top three risk factors they had experienced. Gender discrimination was reported by 21.7 percent of men.

The research team noted that women reported meaningfully higher exposure than men not only to gender discrimination but also to age-based discrimination, workplace pressure, and lack of social support, suggesting broader gender gaps across multiple social conditions.

The findings come despite a declining perception of gender discrimination against women in Korean society.

According to a separate survey conducted by Hankook Research in February 2024 and 2025, the share of women who viewed gender discrimination as severe fell by 10 percentage points in workplaces and seven percentage points at home over the one-year period.

Schools, however, recorded a three percentage point increase.

Experts emphasized the need for additional policy measures, warning that gender discrimination remains a key driver of health inequality linked to financial stress, housing instability and employment insecurity.

They noted that, unlike genetic factors affecting health, such social conditions can be addressed through policy intervention, yet their continued presence may significantly deteriorate psychological well-being.

“Adverse social conditions create pressure, anxiety and a sense of relative deprivation that they cannot live like others, leading to significant stress,” the KIHASA report said.

“Young people often have limited control over structural issues such as employment and housing, which can lead them to blame their own capabilities, further worsening mental health.”