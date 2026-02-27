President Lee Jae Myung is set to visit Singapore and the Philippines to expand Seoul’s bilateral ties with the two countries into key future growth sectors, including artificial intelligence and nuclear energy, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.

Lee is scheduled to visit Singapore from Sunday to Tuesday, and then travel to the Philippines for a two-day stop.

In Singapore, Lee will hold a summit and a friendship luncheon with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, as well as a meeting with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and a state banquet on March 2.

Lee will also attend the “AI Connect Summit” jointly hosted by the two countries, where he will engage in dialogue with future AI leaders from both sides.

“On the occasion of this state visit, the two countries are expected to further solidify existing cooperation in trade, investment and infrastructure in line with their upgraded relationship, while expanding the scope of cooperation into promising future sectors such as AI and nuclear power,” presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written statement.

“Singapore is a hub for transportation, logistics and finance that leads the regional free trade order.”

Korea and Singapore established a strategic partnership in November last year, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, during Wong’s visit to South Korea.

Lee will then visit Manila, where he is scheduled to hold a summit and state banquet with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday and attend events including a business forum.

“Taking this visit as an opportunity, the two countries will further deepen substantive cooperation in areas such as the defense industry, infrastructure and trade, and will strengthen the foundation for cooperation in promising future sectors including nuclear power, shipbuilding, critical minerals and AI,” Kang said.

Tuesday will be the 77th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the Philippines and South Korea.

“The Philippines is a traditional ally that was the first country in Southeast Asia to establish diplomatic relations with Korea and the first Asian country to dispatch the largest number of troops to the Korean War,” Kang said.

Lee’s visits to the Philippines, this year’s ASEAN chair, and Singapore, next year’s chair, will “serve as an important opportunity to concretize and fully implement” Lee’s CSP vision announced at the Korea-ASEAN Summit in October 2025, according to Kang.

Lee laid out Seoul’s plans to strengthen its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, designed to deepen South Korea’s engagement with Southeast Asia.

Lee unveiled the CSP Vision — named after the initials of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership — which rests on three pillars: positioning Korea as a “contributor” to help ASEAN youth pursue their aspirations, a “springboard” for innovation-driven growth, and a “partner” in advancing peace and stability.

Kang said Lee’s visits will “strengthen bonds and trust” between Lee and the leaders of Singapore and the Philippines.

“The two sides are expected to promote strategic cooperation in areas of mutual interest, produce tangible outcomes that the peoples of both countries can feel, and further strengthen cooperation on the international stage.”