Mirae Asset Global Investments said Thursday that its TIGER Kosdaq150 ETF had surpassed 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion) in net assets, buoyed by strong market performance and renewed policy momentum surrounding the Kosdaq market.

According to the Korea Exchange, the ETF’s net assets stood at 2.29 trillion won as of Wednesday’s close. The fund has added 1.96 trillion won so far this year, expanding its size nearly sevenfold.

The ETF posted a 36.15 percent return during the same period, while retail investors recorded net purchases of 799.5 billion won.

The TIGER Kosdaq150 ETF tracks 150 leading companies listed on the Kosdaq, offering diversified exposure to growth sectors including biotechnology, secondary batteries, semiconductor materials and components, and robotics.

The product aims to capture structural growth in Korea’s innovation-driven industries while mitigating volatility associated with single-stock investments.

The Kosdaq index recently reclaimed the 1,000-point level for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, supported by improving investor sentiment and expectations of policy support. Buying momentum has gradually spread from large-cap stocks to growth-oriented shares listed on the Kosdaq.

The government has recently designated Kosdaq market reform as a key policy priority, seeking to enhance market credibility and innovation. Authorities are pushing to revise performance evaluation standards for the National Pension Service and other institutional investors to encourage greater Kosdaq allocations.

Financial regulators have also unveiled measures to strengthen delisting standards and improve overall market discipline.

“The Kosdaq market sits at the center of policy support and industrial transformation,” said Chung Eui-hyun, head of ETF Management at Mirae Asset Global Investments. “The TIGER Kosdaq150 ETF provides a strategic vehicle to gain broad exposure to representative Kosdaq companies while reducing single-stock risk.”