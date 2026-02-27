With spring stepping into the city, this weekend calls for plans that feel both fresh and a little unexpected. For those craving calm, a serene cafe at the entrance of Eunpyeong Hanok Village offers coffee with panoramic views of hanok rooftops and Bukhansan in the distance. If you’re in the mood for something more futuristic, Dongdaemun Design Plaza is hosting the Seoul AI Festival 2026, where 17 humanoid robots will be on display from Saturday to Sunday.

Humanoid robots at Seoul AI Festival

This weekend, you can get a glimpse of the future up close and personal.

From Saturday to Sunday, 17 humanoid robots capable of walking, moving their hands and understanding human speech will gather at Dongdaemun Design Plaza for the Seoul AI Festival 2026, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and organized by the Seoul AI Foundation, this year’s festival invites visitors to experience “Physical AI” in everyday life. Beyond software and screens, Physical AI brings artificial intelligence into the real world through robots, devices and wearable tech that people can see, touch and interact with.

The two-day festival takes place on a weekend before the new school term and is designed with families in mind, offering plenty of opportunities for children and adults alike to join in.

The highlight this year is the Humanoid Robot Zone, where visitors can meet some of the most advanced humanoid robots. Maum AI’s fully autonomous, agile robot Woochi Bot will be revealed for the first time.

Visitors can also meet Namy (a humanoid robot with proprietary control technology and an autonomous intelligence platform), MCR-1A (an integrated domestic humanoid with high-precision recognition and hand control), Nuro X (a user-friendly multijoint robot) and Cami (a home companion robot), and 13 others. Some robots will demonstrate real-world actions such as autonomous walking, object tidying and assisted walking.

Across the AI Technology Experience Zone and AI Life Showroom, festival-goers can try out AI caregiving robots, voice-activated smart glasses, AI health diagnostics and autonomous service robots. These interactive experiences go beyond simple demonstrations, offering a hands-on look at how Physical AI might fit into daily life.

Dongdaemun Digital Plaza (DDP) Art Hall 1

281 Eulji-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul

Where hanok rooftops meet mountain views

Located at the entrance of Eunpyeong Hanok Village in northern Seoul, Irin Iljan offers visitors more than a standard cafe stop. With panoramic views of hanok rooftops and Bukhansan, the six-floor complex functions as both a cafe and a restaurant, with each floor maximizing views of the village and the mountains.

Eunpyeong itself sits noticeably far from central tourist districts such as Gyeongbokgung or Seochon. The journey to Irin Iljan requires some planning for tourists visiting the city for a short period, but the tradeoff is clear: crowds and a slower pace.

For visitors hoping to experience hanok architecture without the density of more heavily trafficked areas, the village provides a quieter alternative and a stop at this cafe enhances the experience.

The cafe is open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., while the restaurant — serving Western-leaning dishes with a touch of Korean influence — runs from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m and is closed on Mondays. Reservations are not accepted, and on weekends, securing a seat by the windows can require waiting.

However, even those without a window seat can still take in the scenery, as floor-to-ceiling windows line each level. Floors three through five and the rooftop offer the most expansive views, while the lower levels feature wooden tables, low tea tables and stone accents that draw from traditional hanok elements, creating a contemporary take on Korean architecture.

The cafe menu leans into Korean desserts while also incorporating Western-style offerings with localized twists, such as their gateau chocolat infused with mugwort and injeolmi — a dish popular among visitors. Their rice cakes strike a good balance between chewiness and sweetness, avoiding the dryness that can sometimes accompany cafe versions of traditional sweets.

While the space feels broadly welcoming — suitable for friends, couples and families — visitors should note that the upper floors operate as no-kids zones. Families with children are generally limited to the first and second floors, a policy worth considering when planning a visit.

Irin Iljan

534 Yeonseo-ro, Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul