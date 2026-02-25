Major global tech companies are set to launch new extended reality devices this year, intensifying competition among display-makers racing to scale production of organic light-emitting diodes on silicon, or OLEDoS.

OLEDoS technology forms organic light-emitting diode layers directly on silicon wafers instead of glass substrates, enabling ultracompact, high-resolution panels with strong power efficiency — a key requirement for XR headsets, where displays sit close to the user’s eyes.

As mixed reality devices evolve from early prototypes into commercial products, the ability to mass-produce high-resolution near-eye panels is emerging as a decisive competitive factor across the display industry.

Samsung Display has secured mass-production capacity for 1.3-inch 4K OLEDoS panels used in Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy XR. The company currently relies on a white OLEDoS structure that applies color filters over a white emission layer, and in January showcased RGB OLEDoS — which deposits red, green and blue materials individually — at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Industry sources say yields, once around 30 percent, have improved as processes stabilized.

Sony, meanwhile, remains a key supplier in the premium segment and is expected to provide OLEDoS panels for Apple’s second-generation Vision Pro, continuing its role from the first model. Apple’s first-generation headset relied on Sony’s high-resolution microdisplay panels.

Chinese panel-makers are also moving aggressively. Market tracker Omdia said Meta is in discussions with BOE and SeeYA Technology for OLEDoS supply for its upcoming mixed reality device. Chinese firms are seeking to leverage cost competitiveness and rapid capacity expansion to narrow the technology gap.

LG Display has secured core OLEDoS technologies, but is prioritizing more immediately profitable businesses such as automotive displays. The company did not spotlight XR panels at CES this year, reflecting a more cautious approach to the still-developing market.

Industry observers say the competition is shifting from technological proof-of-concept to manufacturing stability.

“XR is moving from experimentation to scale,” an industry source said. “Panel-makers that can deliver stable yields, high pixel density and cost efficiency will define the next phase of competition.”

After contracting 45 percent last year to $392 million due to high device prices and limited content, the near-eye display market is projected by Omdia to rebound 200 percent to $1.2 billion in 2026. Shipments are expected to rise 57.9 percent to 20.2 million units as Meta, Apple, Huawei, RayNeo and Pico roll out new devices.