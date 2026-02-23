South Korea and Brazil have agreed to strengthen cooperation to crack down on scams in which perpetrators impersonate Koreans or spread false information about K-pop performances and travel programs.

Acting Commissioner General Yoo Jae-seong of the Korea National Police Agency signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday with Andrei Passos Rodrigues, director-general of the Brazil Federal Police, to expand joint prevention and investigative cooperation between the two countries’ police authorities.

The agreement marks the first formal cooperation framework between the police agencies of the two countries.

During talks held before the signing ceremony, the two sides discussed so-called “Korea Wave scams,” in which criminals exploit the popularity of Korean culture by posing as Koreans or Korea-linked businesses online.

In Brazil, authorities have reported cases involving fake sales of Korean travel packages, K-pop merchandise and online romance scams.

Suspects, claiming to be Korean, allegedly extorted money or committed sexual exploitation after luring or abducting victims, according to the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Sao Paulo.

Some fraudulent websites even advertised paid Korea-themed dating experiences with Korean men, one of which was later found to be operated by a local suspect, authorities said.

The Korean consulate has also issued warnings on its website, noting that victims have emerged across various age groups and educational backgrounds among fans of Korean culture.

“Brazil is one of the largest consumers of Korean cultural content in Latin America, making preventive action essential to protect both Korean nationals and local fans,” Yoo said.