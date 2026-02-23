Lee, Lula discuss ways torevive Korea-Mercosur trade negotiations frozen since 2021

South Korea and Brazil agreed to elevate their ties to a strategic partnership, adopting a four-year action plan and unveiling a package of cooperation deals during the summit.

President Lee Jae Myung met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday during Lula’s three-day state visit to South Korea, which began the previous day.

Lee announced the elevation of bilateral ties, citing the steady rise in trade — which has exceeded $10 billion annually over the past five years — and expanding cooperation in future sectors such as space, biopharmaceuticals and cultural industries.

“Based on this solid cooperative relationship, President Lula and I have decided to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership,” Lee said during a televised news conference following the summit.

Seoul and Brasilia formalized diplomatic relations in 1959 and established a “comprehensive cooperative partnership” during President Roh Moo-hyun’s 2004 visit to Brazil.

“The ‘Korea-Brazil Four-Year Action Plan’ adopted today will serve as a roadmap to guide bilateral relations across comprehensive fields, including politics, the economy, practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges,” Lee added.

Regarding the action plan, Lula said the two countries had “elevated ties to a strategic partnership and launched an action plan that includes concrete initiatives going forward.”

“By further expanding the institutional foundation for exchange and cooperation, we will strengthen the people-to-people solidarity and bonds that have linked our nations,” Lula said at the news conference, noting that Brazil is home to Latin America’s largest Korean community of about 50,000 people.

Lee and Lula notably said they discussed ways to resume talks on a Korea-Mercosur trade pact, which have been stalled since 2021, during the summit.

“Brazil is a key member of the Southern Common Market. I explained the need to promptly resume negotiations for the conclusion of a trade agreement between Korea and Mercosur, and President Lula also deeply agreed that concluding the trade agreement is an urgent task,” Lee said. “In addition, we also shared the view that we should seek to create a breakthrough based on trust between the two leaders.”

Mercosur, or the Southern Common Market, is a South American trade bloc aimed at promoting free trade and economic integration among the four countries: Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Negotiations for a Korea-Mercosur trade agreement were launched in May 2018 and advanced through seven rounds of formal talks until September 2021, but have remained suspended since then.

Beyond the regional trade pact, Lee said the two countries "agreed at the summit to establish an implementation framework for sector-specific cooperation by signing 10 memorandums of understanding and related arrangements."

The memorandum on small and medium-sized enterprise cooperation is expected to serve as a key catalyst for broadening bilateral trade and investment — long driven by large conglomerates — to include smaller firms, Lee said.

Lee added that, through the regulatory cooperation memorandum in the health sector, K-beauty products, which have recently gained popularity in Brazil, are expected to reach a wider base of Brazilian consumers.

Lula also underscored the untapped potential in bilateral ties, noting that “there remains substantial room for the two countries to jointly discover new opportunities.” Bilateral trade has reached about $11 billion, with Brazil ranking as South Korea’s fourth-largest trading partner in Asia.

Lula said the global energy transition is opening fresh opportunities to expand complementarities between the two countries’ production sectors, while critical mineral supply chains offer “various possibilities to generate high added value.” Lula added that the "scope for cooperation is also significant" in advanced technologies, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

“Our partnership will create new opportunities across a wide range of sectors, from the beauty industry to audiovisual content,” Lula added.

During the summit, the two leaders agreed to pursue cooperation in the content sector, including joint film and audiovisual productions, based on the competitiveness of both countries’ film industries.

Lee also expressed hope to reciprocate Seoul’s hospitality. “I hope to invite President Lee to Brazil in the near future so that we may return the warm welcome extended to my delegation,” Lula said.

Lula’s last visit to Seoul was for the G20 summit in November 2010. Only two Brazilian presidents had made state visits to South Korea: Fernando Henrique Cardoso in January 2001 and Lula himself in May 2005 at the invitation of then-President Roh Moo-hyun.