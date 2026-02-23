Soaring gold prices reshape Korea’s rituals

진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

기사 요약: 오르는 금값에 오랜 기간 한국의 전통이었던 돌잔치 등의 모습이 바뀌고 있다.

[1] Gold has long been woven into the fabric of Korean life. The precious metal has traditionally marked key rites of passage, from births and marriages to other major milestones.

-weave into: 깊이 스며들다.

-fabric: 사회 등의 구조

-rite: 의례

[2] But soaring gold prices are reshaping customs, prompting cutbacks and substitutions in traditions once taken for granted.

-cutback: 삭감, 감축

-take for granted: 당연한 일로 여기다, 대수롭지 않게 여기다

[3] The spot price of gold in Korea hovered at around 245,000 won ($168) a gram as of Thursday, representing a roughly 80 percent increase from 138,000 won a year earlier, according to the Korea Exchange. Before a sharp sell-off earlier this week, the metal had peaked at 269,810 won.

-spot price: 현물 가격

-sell-off: 매각

[4] Zooming out, the scale of the rally becomes even clearer. Gold prices have climbed more than threefold over the past five years and are now over five times higher than levels seen a decade ago. As prices soar, Koreans are increasingly moving away from gold at key life events, rethinking long-held customs amid mounting costs.

-zoom out:

-mounting: 증가하는

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10671172

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638