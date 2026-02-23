Korean game developer Krafton said Monday that it has created a new chief artificial intelligence officer position, appointing AI division head Lee Kang-wook to lead the company’s technology strategy.

As CAIO, Lee will oversee AI research and development as well as Krafton’s mid- to long-term AI roadmap. The company said the move reflects his expertise in advanced AI research, project execution and organizational leadership.

Lee received his doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from the University of California, Berkeley in 2016 and has served as a professor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison since 2019. Since joining Krafton in 2022, he has reorganized the company’s AI research infrastructure and led the development of its proprietary foundation model.

Last year, Lee also headed a joint project with Nvidia to unveil a “co-playable character,” an AI system capable of interacting with users in real time.

With the new role, Krafton plans to deepen its AI-driven game infrastructure and expand technology-led business initiatives. The company aims to enhance user experiences, streamline development processes, and unlock new growth opportunities through AI.

“Krafton sees AI not as a replacement for human creativity, but as a tool that expands imagination,” Lee said. “While strengthening our core gaming business, we will explore the long-term scalability of AI technology and data.”