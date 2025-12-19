South Korean game publisher Krafton said Friday that it was launching an Asia-focused investment fund worth up to 1 trillion won ($676 million), in partnership with Naver and Mirae Asset Group, to capitalize on the region’s fast-growing digital economy.

Named the Krafton-Naver-Mirae Asset Unicorn Growth Investment Fund, the vehicle will focus on emerging tech firms in key Asian markets, primarily India and Korea. Set to launch in January, the fund will begin with 500 billion won in assets under management, with Krafton committing 200 billion won in initial capital, the company explained.

India is a critical market for the game developer behind PUBG: Battlegrounds, which has already invested over $200 million in the country’s digital entertainment sector and established a solid presence through Battlegrounds Mobile India, a localized version of its flagship game.

“We’re not only investing in games, but also seeking sustainable businesses that generate social and economic value,” said Sohn Hyun-il, head of Krafton India. He added that Krafton aimed to build trust among Indian consumers by exploring investment opportunities in sectors such as consumer goods, health care and sports.

The company explained that synergy with Naver would be driven by the online portal operator’s expertise in platforms and artificial intelligence, while Mirae Asset, as a large-scale asset manager, would contribute its nationwide network and capital management capabilities in India.

The newly formed fund is a successor to the Asia Growth Equity Fund, jointly launched by Naver and Mirae Asset, which previously backed prominent regional tech unicorns including India’s food delivery platform Zomato and Southeast Asian mobility company Grab.