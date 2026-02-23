Construction management firm Turner & Townsend Korea said Monday it partnered with law firm Lee & Ko to bolster legal services in the construction sector amid increasingly complex disputes.

Under a memorandum of understanding, the two firms agreed to combine engineering expertise with legal advisory capabilities to meet growing demand for integrated technical and legal analysis as construction projects become larger and more complex.

The two firms will collaborate on construction-related claims, disputes, arbitration and litigation, while also hosting joint seminars and providing mutual professional training. A key focus of the agreement will be strengthening technical assessments related to construction cost verification and extension-of-time analyses, which the firms expect will improve the effectiveness of dispute resolution processes.

“As construction projects grow larger and more complex, engineering expertise, rather than legal analysis alone, can help provide a sound basis for settlement and facilitate smoother dispute resolution,” said Turner & Townsend Korea Chief Executive Park Jang-shik.

Turner & Townsend Korea, established in 2009 as a joint venture between Korean project management firm HanmiGlobal and UK-based Turner & Townsend, provides cost and claims management, procurement, contract and advisory services across construction and infrastructure projects.