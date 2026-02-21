The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday it will expand its network of public hanok facilities and broaden cultural programming this year as interest in traditional Korean housing continues to grow.

The city currently operates 35 public hanok that serve as workshop studios, cultural venues and residential spaces. The properties are created by purchasing hanok at risk of demolition and repurposing them to preserve architectural heritage.

According to the city, public hanok drew approximately 540,000 visitors last year. Seoul aims to increase that figure to 600,000 in 2026 by expanding specialized programs and seasonal events.

Two flagship festivals will anchor this year’s programming: “Public Hanok Night Out” in the first half of the year and “Seoul Hanok Week” in the second half.

Additional programs include the “Bukchon Dorak” traditional holiday experience and one-day traditional craft workshops.

During the Lunar New Year holiday on Feb. 14 and 15, public hanok hosted exhibitions and hands-on cultural activities for visitors.

Seoul is also moving ahead with plans to establish new hanok villages. A public bidding process launched in September 2023 attracted proposals for 20 sites, of which five, including a site in Amsa-dong, have been selected for development.

“Hanok has evolved beyond a traditional residential space to become a leading cultural platform that attracts global interest,” said Choi Jin-seok, head of Seoul’s Housing Policy Office. “By diversifying how public hanok function in daily life, we aim to strengthen their value as a core base of K-living culture.”

The city said it will continue expanding both the number and uses of public hanok, positioning them as cultural hubs while preserving Korea’s architectural heritage.