South Korea said Friday that it had not received any request to participate in the US-organized Gaza reconstruction fundraiser, after US President Donald Trump mentioned it was among countries expected to take part.

The clarification came after Trump referred to South Korea during the first board meeting of the US-led Board of Peace in Washington on Thursday, as he outlined international efforts to support the war-torn enclave.

“Japan has just committed to an aid fundraiser, which will be a very big one. It's already successful. We know some of the numbers that are being talked about, which will be attended by other nations in the region, including South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore and others,” he said.

“China is going to be involved, and I think Russia is going to be involved,” he added.

Trump’s comments fueled speculation that South Korea could join a Japan-led fundraising initiative and contribute financially to Gaza reconstruction. However, a Foreign Ministry official said Seoul “has not received any related request so far.”

Trump has been urging countries to join the initiative and contribute to reconstruction funding. During the meeting, he announced that nine countries — Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait — had agreed to commit more than $7 billion to Gaza relief and reconstruction efforts.

South Korea attended the inaugural meeting of the US-led Board of Peace as an observer, the Foreign Ministry said Friday morning, noting that discussions focused on reconstruction, humanitarian assistance and peacebuilding efforts in the Gaza Strip.

Former Ambassador to Egypt Kim Yong-hyun represented Seoul at the launch meeting held in Washington, participating as a special envoy of Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. Kim, who recently served as ambassador to Cairo from 2023 to 2025, is regarded as well-versed in Middle East affairs and international disputes.

“The South Korean government has supported US President Donald Trump’s leadership efforts to promote peace in Gaza, including by attending this inaugural meeting, and will continue to join international efforts to advance peace and stability in the Middle East,” the ministry said in a statement.

Launched in January, the Board of Peace is an international body initiated by Trump with the stated goal of resolving international conflicts and supporting postwar recovery efforts.

According to the ministry, the inaugural session formally launched the board’s mission and included discussions on Gaza reconstruction and broader peacebuilding measures.

South Korea participated as a nonmember observer and has not yet decided whether to formally join the body. The government appears to be taking the position that it will first determine whether to participate as a full member before deciding on related matters such as joining fundraising efforts.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il on Thursday also sought to quell concerns that Seoul’s participation could be linked to ongoing trade or security negotiations with Washington, saying those issues were not under consideration. He added that the first meeting centered on reconstruction, humanitarian assistance and peacebuilding.

Seoul said it will continue to assess the committee’s potential contribution to international peace and stability before deciding whether to become a full member. The government will make its decision “after considering the committee’s operating structure, our potential role and international legal aspects,” Park said.

Earlier, President Trump, who chairs the Board of Peace sent invitations to around 60 countries, including South Korea, to join the initiative. About 20 countries — primarily key Middle Eastern states such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey — are participating as board members.

However, several countries, including permanent members of the United Nations Security Council such as the United Kingdom and France, as well as Germany and Italy have opted not to participate, reportedly citing concerns over a potential weakening of the Security Council’s role.

The US-led Board of Peace was first proposed last year as a temporary multinational mechanism to oversee Gaza’s postwar reconstruction and coordinate humanitarian support.