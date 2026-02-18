Korea falls to 9th, as exports decline 5.9% in 2025

South Korea has slipped down the list of the United States’ largest import sources, as Washington’s tariff measures have weighed on key Korean exports.

According to the Korea International Trade Association on Wednesday, the US imported $113.4 billion worth of goods from Korea between January and November last year, a decline of 5.9 percent from the same period in 2024.

Korea accounted for 3.6 percent of total US imports during the January-November period in 2025, ranking ninth among the US’ top import partners. That marked a two-spot drop from the previous year and the lowest share recorded since KITA began compiling related data in 1988.

Mexico topped the list, exporting $492.5 billion worth of goods to the US and accounting for 15.7 percent of its total imports. Mexico was followed by Canada at $351.2 billion, China at $287.3 billion, Taiwan at $176.7 billion, Vietnam at $175.3 billion, Germany at $140.8 billion, Japan at $133.8 billion and Ireland at $129.7 billion.

In 2024, before US President Donald Trump began his second term, Korea accounted for 4 percent of total US imports and ranked seventh among US import sources. Korea had consistently held either the sixth or seventh position from 2009 through 2024.

The decline follows the US decision in April last year to impose a 25 percent tariff on Korean exports, a move that put pressure on major US-bound shipments such as automobiles and steel.

The two countries later reached an agreement in October, after President Lee Jae Myung met Trump in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, to lower the tariff rate on Korean exports to 15 percent. Under the deal, Korea pledged to invest $350 billion in the US.

However, uncertainty remains. Trump recently warned that tariffs on Korean automobiles, pharmaceuticals and lumber could be raised back to 25 percent from the current 15 percent, citing delays in the passage of a special bill intended to facilitate Korean investments in the US.