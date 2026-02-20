Premature spring warmth is expected to continue through Saturday across South Korea, with daytime highs reaching up to 20 degrees Celsius before temperatures return to seasonal averages starting Sunday, weather authorities said Friday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, clear skies and mild conditions are forecast nationwide on Saturday, with daytime highs between 6-20 degrees Celsius. Morning lows are expected to fall as low as minus 2 C in some areas, but as high as 13 C in others.

Seoul is forecast to record a daytime high of around 16 C on Saturday, extending the recent warm spell.

However, temperatures are expected to drop sharply beginning Sunday. Daytime highs in Seoul are forecast to fall to around 10 C on Sunday and further to about 3 C on Monday.

Rain of up to 5 millimeters is expected in the central parts of the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of up to 55 kilometers per hour.

Rain or snow is again forecast nationwide Tuesday.

With large temperature fluctuations expected between this week and next week, the weather agency advised the public to take extra care in managing their health.

While the southernmost island province of Jeju is already seeing rapeseed flowers in bloom and plum blossoms emerging in southern regions, full-scale spring flowering across the country is expected to begin in mid-March.

According to private weather service Weather Eye, forsythia flowers are expected to bloom on Jeju around March 14 and in Seoul around March 22, followed by cherry blossoms and other spring flowers at similar times.

Spring flower blooming this year is forecast to occur up to eight days earlier than the seasonal average, largely due to warmer temperatures linked to climate change.