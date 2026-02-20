Group leader will serve as storyteller for global K-culture platform

CJ ENM’s long-running K-pop festival KCON has introduced a global ambassador role for the first time, appointing Zerobaseone (ZB1) member Sung Han-bin as its inaugural representative.

The company announced Friday that Sung will serve as the first “KCON Global Ambassador,” a position designed to promote the identity and core values of the festival as a worldwide platform encompassing not only K-pop but also K-beauty, K-food and broader K-content and lifestyle trends.

As ambassador, Sung will act as both guide and storyteller, highlighting the event’s evolving role as a hub where global fans can experience Korean culture and emerging trends.

“KCON was one of the turning points in my life, as it was where ZB1 first performed for global fans,” Sung said in a statement on Friday. “I’m deeply grateful to become the first ambassador for KCON, a platform that also marked the birth of our group. I will do my best to help people of different generations and tastes experience and share Korean culture and global trends together, creating new memories along the way.”

Sung will represent KCON throughout 2026, beginning with “KCON Japan 2026” in Chiba Prefecture from May 8 to 10 and continuing through “KCON LA 2026” in Los Angeles from Aug. 14 to 16.

Sung has previously demonstrated his skills as a show host on programs such as Mnet’s “M Countdown” and “World of Street Woman Fighter,” raising expectations for his expanded role as ambassador.

Since launching in Irvine, California, in 2012, KCON has grown into a global festival model that blends music with various aspects of Korean culture. The event has been held in 14 regions across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, attracting nearly 2.23 million cumulative attendees. Through digital platforms, it has reached tens of millions of fans worldwide, solidifying its status as a key gateway for artists and brands seeking international expansion.

CJ ENM said it plans to further evolve the KCON experience in 2026 by expanding its programming and enhancing interactive content that reflects the voices of global fandoms. The company aims to deliver a more immersive “K-experience” while maintaining the festival’s distinctive energy.

Meanwhile, Sung will also perform at “KCON Japan 2026” as a member of ZB1. The group made history as the first K-pop act to have its first six albums all surpass 1 million sales, and as the first fifth-generation group to exceed 9 million cumulative album sales.