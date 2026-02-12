Zerobaseone will begin a new chapter as a five-member act, agency WakeOne Entertainment announced Thursday.

Sung Hanbin, Kim Jiwoong, Seok Matthew, Kim Taerae and Park Gunwook have decided to continue as a team while Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin and Han Yujin chose to leave after the project band disbands as expected.

Seok and Park signed with WakeOne on Monday, joining Kim Taerae, raising hopes among fans for the group to continue its career.

The nonet formed through audition show “Boys Planet” debuted in 2023 and was slated to stay together until January. It extended group activities by two months, releasing a special edition album earlier this month followed by a live show planned for March.

Since debut, Zerobaseone rolled out six albums all of which became million sellers, shattering records with its debut set “Youth In The Shade” logging more than 1.82 million in first-week sales.