Matthew and Gunwook of Zerobaseone signed with WakeOne Entertainment, the management company said Monday.

The two parted ways with MNH Entertainment and Jellyfish Entertainment, respectively, to join WakeOne. The agency has been overseeing the activities of Zerobaseone, a project group set to disband in March. Member Taerae is already signed to WakeOne.

Four members told fans in January that they are preparing for the next chapter through agency YH Entertainment, confirming the group's disbandment.

The nine-member act rolled out its final album “Re-flow” last week, which contains three songs: main track “Lovepocalypse,” prerelease “Running to Future” and fan song “Roses.”

Next month, the group will conclude its 2 1/2 year-long run with a three-date show in Seoul, an encore gig for its international tour “Here & Now.”