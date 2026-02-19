More than 40,000 liters of fighter jet fuel spilled last month at a US Air Force base in Gunsan, and a separate fuel leak was confirmed earlier this month at Osan Air Base, marking one of the largest publicly disclosed spill incidents involving US Forces Korea in recent years.

According to US military officials on Thursday, the 8th Fighter Wing said about 11,000 gallons, roughly 41,600 liters, of aviation fuel leaked from a storage tank at the Gunsan base in North Jeolla Province on Jan. 26.

The unit said emergency response measures were implemented immediately after the spill was detected and that there was no immediate threat to base personnel or nearby residents.

Drinking water at the base is supplied externally, officials said, adding that no contamination of local water sources had been confirmed as of the latest assessment.

US authorities said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the Gunsan incident.

While fuel leaks have occurred occasionally at US military installations in South Korea, the scale of the Gunsan spill places it among the largest publicly reported in recent years.

Separately, the 51st Fighter Wing stationed at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, said a fuel leak occurred within the base on Feb. 5.

As of Feb. 13, approximately 230 gallons, or about 870 liters, had been recovered, with no additional leakage detected.

Officials said containment and cleanup operations are being conducted in accordance with applicable environmental regulations and protection standards.

Under the Status of Forces Agreement between South Korea and the United States, land used by US forces remains under South Korean ownership, while the US military retains usage rights over facilities and property within the bases.