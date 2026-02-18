Nationality/Period Joseon Era (1392-1910)
Materials Ceramics - White Porcelain
Category Food - Tableware - Foods and Drinks - dish
Dimensions D. 14.8cm
Accession Number Sujeong209
Location Donated Collection2
This blue-and-white porcelain dish was made in the 19th century at the government-sponsored kiln in Bunwon-ri in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province. It is decorated with a waterside scene brushed in the folk-painting style. Although the decorative design is rather complex, the different shades of cobalt blue combined with the fine brush strokes create realistic forms, making it a charming work of art.
